“Books make great gifts because they have whole worlds inside of them….”

There is nothing better than getting lost in a book. As the year winds down and a new one approaches, reading can feel like a small way of turning the page. My reading was all over the place this year: fiction, history, memoirs.

What I love most about books is that these worlds don’t stay contained. They become small points of connection—something to share, to pass along, to use as a way into a deeper conversation. A line that resonates, a character you can’t stop thinking about, a question you find yourself asking someone else.

Here are 22 books I read and loved, and hope you will, too.

All the Cool Girls Get Fired: How to Let Go of Being Let Go and Come Back on Top

Kristina O’Neill and Laura Brown

Getting fired isn’t failure—it’s often the universe’s way of redirecting you toward something better. This book reframes professional setbacks as opportunities for growth and reinvention, reminding us that resilience isn’t about avoiding adversity but about how we respond to it. A must-read for anyone who needs permission to see endings as beginnings.

The Correspondent: A Novel

Virginia Evans

A gripping novel that explores the complexity of identity, ambition, and the stories we tell ourselves. Evans crafts a narrative that challenges us to think about truth, perspective, and what happens when the lines between observer and participant blur. It will make you want to write letters. As the main character writes, “Remember: words, especially those written, are immortal.”

A Scandalous Life: The Biography of Jane Digby

Mary S. Lovell

Jane Digby lived with audacious authenticity in an era that demanded female conformity. Her story is a testament to courage, curiosity, and the pursuit of a life fully lived on one’s own terms—scandal and all. A reminder that convention is overrated. We all have so much to learn from this extraordinary woman. Can someone please make a movie about her life?

1929: Inside the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History--and How It Shattered a Nation

Andrew Ross Sorkin

Understanding how systems collapse helps us build better ones. Sorkin’s meticulous account of the 1929 crash offers crucial insights into human behavior under pressure, the power of collective panic, and the patterns that still shape our world today. At the end of the day, it is a human story.

A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck

Sophie Elmhirst

This true story of love, obsession, and survival at sea is as much about the storms within relationships as those on the ocean. Elmhirst explores how passion can both sustain and endanger us, and what happens when two people’s dreams diverge in the middle of nowhere. My favorite quotation: “Somewhere, deep within, unspoken, we must know, we do know, that we’ll all have our time adrift. For what else is a marriage, really, if not being stuck on a small raft with someone and trying to survive?” Perhaps not the best gift for newlyweds but wonderful for everyone else.

When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows...: Common Knowledge and the Mysteries of Money, Power, and Everyday Life

Steven Pinker

Pinker unpacks the fascinating psychology of common knowledge and how shared awareness shapes everything from market crashes to social movements. This is the kind of book that changes how you see everyday interactions and collective behavior.

Who Knew

Barry Diller

Diller’s career has been defined by bold moves and calculated risks. His memoir offers hard-won wisdom about leadership, creativity, and the courage to bet on your instincts even when everyone else thinks you’re out of your mind. My favorite line: “They won, we lost. Next.”

I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir

Keith McNally

McNally’s unflinching honesty about his mistakes, obsessions, and the restaurant world he helped define is refreshingly candid. There’s something liberating about someone who owns their regrets without drowning in them—a masterclass in accountability without self-flagellation. My goodness this book is beautifully written. So many memorable lines like this: “And I still have no time for people who bask in being right, or anyone religious who won’t admit that if they were born to different parents, chances are they’d have a totally different religion. I still hate those who use knowledge as a weapon, but most of all I hate those who don’t have the fucking guts to change their minds. Especially about the things they’re most certain of.”

Whale Fall: A Novel

Elizabeth O’Connor

A haunting novel about grief, transformation, and the natural world’s capacity for renewal. O’Connor reminds us that even in death and loss, there is nourishment and new life—a powerful metaphor for how we process our own experiences of letting go.

Murder in the Dollhouse: The Jennifer Dulos Story

Rich Cohen

Cohen investigates a tragic case that gripped Connecticut, exploring the darkness that can lurk beneath seemingly perfect surfaces. A sobering reminder that we never fully know what happens behind closed doors.

The Mitford Affair: A Novel

Marie Benedict

Benedict brings the fascinating Mitford sisters to life, exploring how family, politics, and personal conviction can collide in dramatic ways. A compelling portrait of loyalty tested by ideology and the choices that define us.

Getting to Know Death: A Meditation

Gail Godwin

Rather than avoiding the inevitable, Godwin approaches death with curiosity and grace. This meditation offers a thoughtful framework for facing mortality without fear—essential reading for anyone seeking a more honest relationship with life’s final chapter.

Heart the Lover

Lily King

King’s prose cuts straight to the emotional truth of human connection. A story about love, loss, and the courage it takes to keep opening your heart even when you know it might break again.Favorite line: “You know how you can remember exactly when and where you read certain books? A great novel, a truly great one, not only captures a particular fictional experience, it alters and intensifies the way you experience your own life while you’re reading it. And it preserves it, like a time capsule.” I couldn’t agree more.

I Am the Cage

Allison Sweet Grant

A powerful exploration of feeling trapped by circumstances, relationships, or our own minds. Grant’s work resonates with anyone who has struggled to break free from what confines them.

Unshrunk: A Story of Psychiatric Treatment Resistance

Laura Delano

Delano’s memoir challenges conventional narratives about psychiatric treatment and recovery, offering a brave account of finding her own path to wellness. Important reading for anyone interested in the complexity of mental health beyond the standard medical model.

Notes to John

Joan Didion

Didion’s intimate notes to her late husband reveal the private thoughts behind one of literature’s most controlled voices. A rare glimpse into how one of our greatest writers processed love and loss.

The Motherload: Episodes from the Brink of Motherhood

Sarah Hoover

Hoover captures the intense, often overwhelming reality of early motherhood without sugar-coating it. Her honesty about being pushed to the brink will resonate with anyone who has felt the weight of impossible expectations.

The End of Your Life Book Club: A Memoir

Will Schwalbe

A beautiful testament to how books can deepen our most important relationships. Schwalbe’s account of reading with his mother during her final illness is both heartbreaking and affirming—proof that shared stories create connection even in our darkest moments.

How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir

Molly Jong-Fast

Jong-Fast writes with raw honesty about grief, complicated family dynamics, and what it means to mourn someone who was both present and absent throughout your life. A powerful reminder that love and loss are rarely simple.

James

Percival Everett

Everett’s brilliant reimagining of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s perspective is a masterclass in reclaiming narrative power. By giving voice and agency to a character who was never meant to have either, Everett challenges us to question whose stories get told and how. This is literature that doesn’t just entertain—it transforms how we see classic American narratives and reminds us that there are always untold sides to every story.

Take Back the Game: How Money and Mania Are Ruining Kids’ Sports--and Why It Matters

Linda Flanagan

How quickly would a stranger find out at cocktail party that your child runs/plays basketball/does karate? If less than five minutes, you’re probably too obsessed. This book is essential reading for any parent who wants to reclaim the joy and developmental benefits of youth sports from the anxiety-industrial complex that's hijacked them. With research-backed insights and refreshing candor, Flanagan dismantles the myth that intense specialization and parental hypervigilance produce better athletes or happier kids and offers a far saner path forward. This book isn't just about sports, it's about raising resilient children who play for the right reasons and emerge stronger for it.

The Tell

Amy Griffin

I loved this book so much. It’s a powerful memoir about how secrets can hold us back, how telling our full stories helps us move forward, and, more importantly, how to live each day to the fullest. If you haven’t already read it, please do and give a copy to your friends too. Be prepared to stay up late reading and discussing.

Leave a comment