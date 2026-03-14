The Dose

The Dose

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Sharyn NT's avatar
Sharyn NT
6d

Without a doubt, my anxiety has markedly risen and my laughter has left me ever since tRump came down that damn escalator. It impacted my health and by 2020 I was on anti-anxiety meds (not due to Covid, I thrived being at home and welcomed masking and the vaccine). The Biden years were a respite, however, SCOTUS and tRump's fascist regime have destroyed so much of democracy that it is damn near impossible for me to "lighten up". I keep trying to Resist & Persist, channel John Lewis and "not get lost in a sea of despair", and hope that people still have the power with their vote. May I live long enough to see these wicked fools held accountable.

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Nona Collin's avatar
Nona Collin
4d

Wonderful as always!

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