The Dose

The Dose

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Mary Monoky's avatar
Mary Monoky
Jun 30

I hadn't heard the term collective effervescence before, but I immediately recognized the feeling. Living with chronic illness, it's easy for life to become smaller and more solitary, which makes those moments of shared joy feel even more meaningful. Whether it's a community event, a family gathering, or simply laughing with friends, they remind us we're part of something larger than ourselves. Thanks for giving language to an experience many of us have felt but never had a name for.

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Scott F. Cameron, MD's avatar
Scott F. Cameron, MD
1d

I’m going to reconsider going to a sports event after reading this article. I’ve always been one of those people who preferred to watch at home - controlled environment, I naturally gravitate towards introversion, I can hear everything, the conveniences, etc. But this article talks about what it does to your state and mood to be there - that collective effervescence - and how it can impact your feeling of belonging. Thanks for writing this!

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