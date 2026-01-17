It’s mid-January, and if you’re feeling the weight of these dark days, you’re not alone. About 40% of Americans report their mood declining during winter, and today—the second Friday in January—is actually nicknamed “Quitter’s Day” because an estimated 80% of resolutions have already fizzled out by now.

When we’re looking to improve our lives, our instinct is always to add more, new habits, new routines, new rules. We rarely consider that the solution might be taking things away. This is known as Subtraction Neglect.

I’m not here to add more to your already full plate. Instead of piling on more obligations, let’s think about doing less.

Say No Sometimes

We know social engagement triggers endorphins, your body’s natural mood lifters. Shared laughter and conversation reduce stress and enhance wellbeing. But this doesn’t mean cramming your calendar with obligations.

Winter is actually the perfect season to connect more deeply with fewer people. Choose the small dinner over the crowded event. The intimate gathering over the packed social calendar. It’s okay to say “no thank you” sometimes.

Seek Sunlight

Even just 10 minutes of sunlight can benefit your mood. Winter’s shorter days disrupt our circadian rhythms, affecting sleep, mood, and energy levels. Sunlight is harder to find right now, which makes seeking it out more important than ever.

That said—if you’re really struggling with the extra darkness, maybe the answer is leaning into it: an earlier bedtime routine and some added restorative sleep might be exactly what you need.

Move A Little

A brand-new study published this month found that exercise can ease depression about as effectively as psychological therapy. But if launching a giant new gym routine feels overwhelming, think walks, gentle yoga, or stretching instead. Moderate-intensity exercise significantly improves mental health by altering brain chemistry and improving mood.

Winter Isn’t a Problem to Solve, It’s an Invitation to Live Differently

You may have heard those viral phrases like “goblin mode” or “bed rotting”—wanting to curl up on the couch all weekend and not face the cold. In small, healthy doses, this can actually be helpful. It’s the antidote to perfection.

Try gopher mode instead—go under and then pop back up. If you’re cozying up:

Opt for a book over doom scrolling

“Hibernate” with a friend or loved one

Set a time limit, or resolve to go outside right after

Your Mid-January Fresh Start

If your resolution hasn’t been going well, or the wheels have fallen off altogether—it’s okay. The concept of resolutions needs a makeover. We don’t need to “fix” ourselves.

This time of year has too much punishment and demands perfection. Stop drinking! Stop staying up late! Stop, stop, stop! It’s time to stop “should”-ing on ourselves.

Here’s the good news: It’s not too late. Research shows that any moment when we’re “turning a page” (think birthdays, the first of a month, starting a new job, Mondays, even tomorrow) creates added motivation and a sense of new beginning.

Embrace a second fresh start date: February 1, or even this coming Monday. Progress is never linear. Setbacks are expected. Tomorrow can be your fresh start.

Go easy on yourself.

