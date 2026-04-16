The Dose

The Dose

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Sasha Brown-Worsham's avatar
Sasha Brown-Worsham
4d

I love this. I call it the death of nuance. We live in a complete dearth of grace. It’s wild. So many women bloggers with massive followings got there by holding moral imperatives similar to the churches they often left. I’m sitting with this and writing about it now. I think a lot of people are like frogs being boiled. They don’t notice how much they are giving up their independent thought until it’s too late. And it’s absolutely killing true connection and conversation and acceptance.

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Elizabeth Forbes's avatar
Elizabeth Forbes
2d

Just been to Arizona, from the UK, taken lots of Uber rides and had some brilliant conversations with our drivers. We learnt a lot about life in AZ and the USA. Hopefully they learnt a bit about the UK. Keep talking.

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