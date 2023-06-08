“If you are in a bad mood go for a walk. If you are still in a bad mood go for another walk.” — Hippocrates

Hippocrates was well aware of the benefits of going for a stroll outside. Today, countless studies support his ancient wisdom. Walking outdoors is an immediate mood booster and an effective antidote for rumination. For anyone having a rough day, it has always been my go-to recommendation because it is such an effective and immediate uplift.

But not right now.

One of the very best salves for stress is not an option for anyone living in the northeast these past few days.

The orange haze is deeply disturbing. The health of the planet is deeply connected to our mental health. While people who are directly affected by environmental disasters and climate change are at the greatest risk of developing mental-health issues, many who aren’t in the line of fire are suffering as well. Increased awareness of the looming threats to the environment and bearing witness to the current changes is psychologically distressing.

Here is what you can do to keep your mental health in check during this stressful time:

1. Smart scroll

There is a difference between getting the facts and doom scrolling. Of course, it is important to be informed and know what the air quality is in your neighborhood but don’t spend the day immersed in doom and gloom stories.

2. Don’t go it alone

A report by the APA entitled “Mental Health and Our Changing Climate” suggests that engaging in collective action can act as a buffer against climate anxiety. Social support is one of the strongest predictors of mental health. Connect with people who share your values and goals. Individuals who engage in collective action have a strong sense of self-efficacy and hope for the future.

3. Harness your worry

Concern about the planet is not something to be medicated or treated in the traditional sense. Unlike irrational worry that is characteristic of anxiety disorders, the anxiety people are feeling is a perfectly rational response to a very real threat. Just because it is unpleasant doesn’t mean it should be minimized or medicated. On the contrary, it’s a signal that we need to be paying attention and taking action. Negative emotions can be uncomfortable, but when we treat them as data and information, they can be a gateway to positive change.

The key is to balance hope and worry. As Christiana Figueres, an internationally recognized leader on global climate change argues, we must remain “stubbornly optimistic.”

The orange haze will thankfully be gone in a few days but don’t forget about it, especially in November at the voting booth.