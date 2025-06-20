The Dose

The Dose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katie's avatar
Katie
Jun 20

Lovely and timely. We get through it all together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
Jun 20

This was wonderful Dr. B! I'll have to remember the man falling in the hole story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Samantha Boardman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture