The Dose

User's avatar
Risa Neuwirth, LCSW-R's avatar
Risa Neuwirth, LCSW-R
Jul 23

Hello Dr Boardman!

I’m a seasoned integrative psychotherapist in NYC (LCSW-R) and love your sub stack blogs!

This one, however — though I largely agree with many of the points you make — neglected to look at some of the very real benefits, however small or sizable, of longer term work. Especially in these post-COVID, extremely divisive and challenging times in our country and the world. From my perspective, sitting down once a week with someone who knows you well, understands your history and current daily life experiences — particularly here in frenetic NYC — can be an oasis of sorts. A place to slow down and reflect/review/discuss anything in a contained space with someone outside every other social circle. I have found this to be tremendously helpful in my own long term work with my therapist, as well as how helpful even a basic “check-in” session some of my clients describe. Is it critical and specific to problem-solving? Not always. But nevertheless can provide needed support and time to reflect that is too often missing in today’s over-working culture.

All that said, I do agree that it isn’t *always* in a client’s best interest to continue therapy ad infinitum…but not without merit for many.

Thanks so much for your thoughtful writings!

2 replies by Dr. Samantha Boardman and others
Derek's avatar
Derek
Jul 25

Very good article! I have a friend who has made thinking about and working on his mental health his main hobby in the past 5 years or so. Every time I see him he talks about therapy and mental health. He has tried probably eight medications and sees three different therapists. He always talks about how he is working on his trauma almost as something that runs through all human relations and exists in an ambient sense in the world, but he does not have any traumatic events in his personal history. He has one of the most frictionless lives of anyone I know but is prone to bouts of a sort of self-imposed isolation.

He seems convinced that the correct combination of drugs and talking about himself will make him feel fulfilled, but I think that this excessive self focus has contributed to his anxiety and depression, like what you described in the article. I think joining a men’s basketball league at the Y would be 100x more effective than spending 3-5 hours trying to process his emotions. Therapy is a tool to help you build better thought patterns, coping mechanisms, and behaviors, but it really does feel like a lot of people see therapy as Mental Health itself.

1 reply by Dr. Samantha Boardman
