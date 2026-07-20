The Dose

The Dose

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Mary SOUTH's avatar
Mary SOUTH
Jul 21

Great post. This is something I have been feeling deeply recently and it’s caused me to really up my arts and culture diet. More beauty, more art, more great books—these seem to fortify the spirit in a world full of bad news and AI slop. They also subtly connect me to a feeling of eternity—-or at least a sensation that transcends our impermanence. That’s a real balm as I age… Thanks for the insights.

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1 reply by Dr. Samantha Boardman
Deborah Koch's avatar
Deborah Koch
Jul 21

Very true. Bc everyone today is so crazy w AI and social media and following all the bells ands whistles. I agree, live ur life before u can’t, and just enjoy the beauty of what u can. Life why u can to the fullest, I agree 100%.

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1 reply by Dr. Samantha Boardman
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