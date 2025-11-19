The Dose

The Long Brown Path
Nov 19

I have a theory: that people have a budget for stress. Put differently, stress is a constant, it cannot be avoided, we are "jets of flame" as Emerson put it. This is why everyone should run ultra marathons. If you don't experience the appropriate dose of physical stress, you will end up with mental stress (anticipatory anxiety). Opt out of the Holiday Olympics and back into real sports that offer full mind body engagement

1 reply by Dr. Samantha Boardman
Deborah Koch
Nov 19

Thank you so much, I really appreciate and enjoy all ur articles. I think ur fantastic, and so very optimistic, and positive, in a stressful world. I agree 100% about the holidays. And I have had anticipatory stress w my migraines, but have managed to control w meds, positive thoughts, etc. so yes it’s real, .. and I agree often worse than the actuality! ( yes, all situations) Thank you… happy holiday!

