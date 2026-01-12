The Dose

The Dose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darby Jones's avatar
Darby Jones
6d

"Contribution succeeds" 💯💯💯

To that end, my offering ...

I just finished a 5-year project curating all the good news in the world (and Far Side cartoons). It's all tech, medical and energy breakthroughs that I believe will save us. In dark times, I hope it shines a light.

https://darby687.substack.com/p/headlines-of-hope

Reply
Share
Leslie Kazadi's avatar
Leslie Kazadi
5h

The relentless pursuit of anything can make u miserable, whether it’s happiness or contributions.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Samantha Boardman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture