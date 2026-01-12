We’ve been taught to treat happiness like a vital sign—something to constantly check, measure, and optimize. Open Instagram and you’ll find a thousand gurus telling you to “choose happiness,” “manifest joy,” or “prioritize your bliss.”

But here’s what nobody mentions: the relentless pursuit of personal happiness might be precisely what’s making us miserable. Put simply, the more directly we pursue happiness, the more it eludes us.

When Wanting Happiness Backfires

Psychologist Iris Mauss at UC Berkeley has spent years documenting what she calls the paradoxical effects of valuing happiness. Her research found that people who placed the highest value on being happy actually experienced lower wellbeing and more depressive symptoms. The more intensely they pursued happiness, the lonelier they felt.

Think about that. The people most devoted to feeling good were the ones feeling the worst.

The mechanism is surprisingly simple. When happiness becomes your goal, every moment becomes an evaluation. Am I happy now? What about now? You’re constantly measuring the gap between how you feel and how you think you should feel. That gap is where disappointment lives.

It’s like trying to fall asleep by commanding yourself to fall asleep. The trying is the problem.

Think Again

As a psychiatrist trained in positive psychology, I’ve learned that the most powerful interventions don’t involve chasing feelings at all. More often than not, they involve changing what you’re paying attention to.

So here’s a radically different question: “What am I contributing?”

Not “What can I contribute to make myself happy?” because that’s still the same trap. Simply: “What am I contributing right now? Today? This week?”

This shift from hedonic to eudaimonic wellbeing isn’t just philosophical. It has measurable biological effects. Research shows that people with higher eudaimonic well-being—meaning purpose, growth, and meaningful connection—have lower inflammatory markers, better cardiovascular health, and improved neuroendocrine regulation. Their bodies, not just their minds, are healthier.

Why This Question Works

Contribution succeeds where happiness-chasing fails for three reasons:

First, it redirects your attention outward.

When you’re focused on what you can offer, you stop the rumination cycle. Instead of monitoring your internal weather, you’re noticing what others need, what problems you might solve, what small difference you could make.

This attentional shift alone interrupts the self-focused thinking that feeds anxiety and low mood.

Second, it’s inherently actionable.

“Am I happy?” leads to introspection.

“What am I contributing?” is action oriented.

Can you help a colleague think through a difficult decision? Can you bring genuine curiosity to a conversation? Can you make someone’s day slightly easier? These are specific actions, not emotional states to manufacture.

Third, it creates the conditions for connection.

Barbara Fredrickson’s research on “positivity resonance“ shows that moments of genuine connection characterized by shared positive emotion, mutual care, and behavioral synchrony are among the strongest predictors of wellbeing.

But you can’t engineer these moments by seeking happiness. They arise naturally when you’re contributing to something or someone else.

The Neuroscience of Giving

Here’s what makes this approach so compelling: your brain is already wired for it. Functional MRI studies show that giving activates the same reward circuits in your brain as receiving—areas like the striatum and ventral tegmental area that are linked to motivation and pleasure. This is the neural basis of what researchers call “helper’s high” and “warm glow.”

Elizabeth Dunn’s research on prosocial spending demonstrates this beautifully. People who spend money on others report greater happiness than those who spend on themselves. But here’s the key insight: happiness isn’t the goal that drives the behavior. It’s the byproduct.

When you stop chasing happiness and start asking what you can contribute, happiness becomes free to show up on its own terms.

The Contribution Reset

This isn’t about grand gestures or self-sacrifice. It’s about reorienting your internal operating system away from mood-checking and toward meaning

Here are three daily practices to make contribution your default setting:

1. Start with direction.

Instead of assessing how you feel upon waking, ask: “What’s one thing I can contribute today?” Maybe it’s bringing energy to a difficult conversation, offering thoughtful feedback on a project, or simply making your home a warmer place for the people in it. It’s often in the little things…

2. Redirect in real time.

When you catch yourself in the “Why am I not happier?” loop, try this pivot: “What needs doing here?” Often there’s a specific action available, a call to make, a problem to solve, a person to check on. The shift from self-monitoring to task-focus is immediate relief.

3. Close with evidence.

At the end of the day, don’t review your feelings. Review where you added value. Ask yourself: “Where did I contribute today?” Did you listen well? Help someone clarify their thinking? Create something useful? Approach your work with care? This builds what I call “contribution confidence”—a far more stable foundation than transient mood states.

The key to happiness isn’t trying to feel happy. Instead, examine what you’re contributing and whether it aligns with what matters to you.

Are you contributing in ways that match your strengths?

Are you connected to people who value what you offer?

Are you working toward something you consider worthwhile?

Sometimes the answer is that you need to contribute differently, perhaps in different contexts, to different people, in ways that better fit who you are. That’s actionable information.

The Reframe

Happiness isn’t a performance review you’re failing. It’s an emergent property of a life well-lived, one where you’re engaged, connected, and contributing something that feels meaningful.

So the next time you catch yourself asking “Am I happy?”—try this instead:

Pause, redirect, and ask “What am I contributing?”

Then do whatever it is with your full attention.

The happiness you’ve been chasing might just arrive while you’re busy making a difference.

Leave a comment