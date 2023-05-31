The Dose is a reader-supported publication. To support my work and receive exclusive content, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
“Only boring people get bored” … I have said this to my kids on countless occasions. Boredom has always been something I eschewed—in my mind, it is on par with laziness and suggests a lack of curiosity and purpose.
Many are uncomfortable with the thought of being bored.
A study published in Science found that people preferred receiving electric shocks to being left alone with nothing to do. How hard is it to sit alone in an empty room for 15 minutes with absolutely nothing to do? Apparently, very. Before the alone time began, the researchers administered a brief electric shock to demonstrate what it would feel like. Most participants described it as unpleasant. Some even said that they would pay money to not be shocked again. That changed once the experiment was underway. In the 15 minutes of solitude, 67% of the men and 25% of the women zapped themselves. Even the researchers were shocked by the shocks. “I’m still just puzzled by that,” commented one.
An aversion to boredom is easier to indulge these days thanks to the distraction machines in our pockets. Whenever there is a moment of downtime, cat videos and celebrity fashion faux pas and breakups beckon. In the digital age, preoccupation is a permanent state of being. Over-stimulation is our default mode. Our minds are always busy. Our attention always has somewhere to land. TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter are bottomless reservoirs of entertainment and diversion.
But what if boredom is something to be embraced and celebrated, a state of being to lean into?
What if sitting there and doing absolutely nothing is good for the brain? Researchers from Trinity College found that being bored can actually be good for us because it opens the door to creativity and meaningful activity.
German philosopher Martin Heidegger identified two levels of boredom: superficial and profound.
Superficial boredom — the most common state of boredom — refers to a situational restlessness in which people desire distractions. Waiting for a train and standing in line are typical experiences of superficial boredom.
Profound boredom — a less recognized state of boredom — refers to an existential discomfort where people struggle with their sense of self, but ultimately can result in the discovery of passion or meaning. Profound boredom stems from an abundance of uninterrupted time spent in relative solitude, which can lead to a state of apathy and existential questions like Why am I here? What is it all for? These uncomfortable ponderings pave the way for more creative thinking and activity.
Devices that promise an abundance of information and entertainment offer a temporary escape from superficial boredom but get in the way of finding more meaningful experiences. Plus, pacifying superficial boredom this way tends to backfire. Excessive social media consumption leaves people feeling empty and with regret. “The problem we observed was that social media can alleviate superficial boredom but that distraction sucks up time and energy, and may prevent people progressing to a state of profound boredom, where they might discover new passions,” said Dr. Timothy Hill, co-author of the study.
Dr. Hill continued. “Profound boredom may sound like an overwhelmingly negative concept but, in fact, it can be intensely positive if people are given the chance for undistracted thinking and development.” Letting our thoughts meander unlocks creativity and refreshes the browser that is our brain. Boredom is a window we are always trying to close. As this study suggests, throwing it open may be a better strategy.
As Neil Gaiman said, “The best way to come up with new ideas is to get really bored.”
I've gone to creativity groups for years. They typically begin with introductions:"Tell the group why you came." Everyone says they want to be more creative. Then it's my turn:"I want to be less creative."
I could keep armies busy on my creative projects. I'm in constant contact with celebrity Scientists. I'm pushing them to be more creative, or better yet, convince me that my ideas are full of **it and I should go back to my "day job" 😁😁😁😁
After 45 years the scientist inventor of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy has too few animations, especially his darkest findings: no one can read anger, we secretly love Sabotage, up to 60% of anxious people are cured by placebo, innocuous placebos can mutate into insidious placebos:
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCI9s4fzXLYsFQBqjuPdDs3g
Thank you for this! So refreshing to read and take in... I remember saying to my mom - "I'm bored".... This past year I've been transitioning from a VERY full-time corporate life to exploring my more 'creative side' and it is more 'boring' in the sense there are no longer deadlines or clients to bring in or sales targets to meet. It's now just myself and what I can come up with that I haven't explored before - for example, drawing, painting, more time in nature (writing a Substack newsletter ;). Shedding the 'what's on the resume' is not what's most important, but enjoying life through things that bring me 'joy'. Not having a 'full calendar' and always 'busy' is very refreshing, but also takes a long time to break the pattern that has been so built into my experience and background as well as the society we live in - in particular here in the US.