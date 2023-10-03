Discover more from The Dose
The Difference Between Feeling Anxious and Having an Anxiety Disorder
Feeling anxious can be a deeply uncomfortable experience. It's also perfectly normal.
What does anxiety feel like to you?
Here are a few descriptions I have heard over the years:
From the literal:
Queasy
Revved up
On edge
Worried
To the metaphorical:
Like a pit in my stomach
Like an internal storm
It’s a sinking feeling
And my favorite: “It’s like a toddler. It never stops talking, tells you your wrong about everything, and wakes you up at 3 a.m.”
The American Psychological Association defines anxiety as “an emotion characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts, and physical changes like increased blood pressure.” Feeling anxious can be a deeply uncomfortable experience. It’s also perfectly normal. Just because it’s awful doesn’t make it a disease that needs to be treated.
The key difference between having an anxiety disorder and normal anxiety is the extent of dysfunction and distress it causes. Generalized Anxiety Disorder, one of the most common diagnoses, is characterized by persistent, excessive, and unrealistic worry about everyday things. This worry could be multifocal such as finance, family, health, and the future. It is excessive, difficult to control, and is often accompanied by many non-specific psychological and physical symptoms. Excessive non-stop worry is the central feature of generalized anxiety disorder.
Diagnostic criteria in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition (DSM-5) aka the “bible” of Psychiatry, include the following:
Excessive anxiety and worry for at least six months
Difficulty controlling the worrying
The anxiety is associated with three or more of the following symptoms for at least 6 months:
Restlessness, feeling keyed up or on edge
Being easily fatigued
Difficulty in concentrating or mind going blank, irritability
Muscle tension
Sleep disturbance
Irritability
The anxiety results in significant distress or impairment in social and occupational areas
The anxiety is not attributable to any physical cause.
Put simply, feeling anxious at a given point in time about something stressful going on in your life does not mean you have an anxiety disorder. High anxiety may be appropriate and even adaptive in certain contexts. For instance, going off to college, switching jobs, or dealing with a break up may fill you with dread but that doesn’t make it pathological. There is plenty of evidence showing that anxiety can be beneficial under some circumstances. It might motivate you to prepare for a test or remind you to check the battery on the fire alarm.
In some situations, such as in Ukraine, anxiety can be protective. As Dr. David Rosmarin recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal since the Russian invasion, residents who experience nervousness and worry, “are probably better off than their neighbors who are less anxious. They are more likely to survive a military attack, since a stress response yields benefits such as greater situational awareness, quicker response time, and even constriction of blood flow in the event of injury.”
Anxiety is not “all bad,” and an absence of anxiety is not “all good.” Unfortunately, the current conversation about anxiety in any form portrays it as something to be minimized, avoided, and treated. By pathologizing anxiety, we miss out on the opportunity to learn and potentially grow from it. Plus, we are making people anxious about being anxious. Because of all the negative implications swirling around anxiety, they are mistakenly led to believe that there is something wrong with them.
I have met many young people who have diagnosed themselves with anxiety because they took an online screening test that only asked two questions — one about feeling nervous and the second about being unable to control worry over the past two weeks. There is no inquiry about context. No nuance is explored. In under a minute they are diagnosed as a likely case of generalized anxiety disorder.
Here are the questions:
Answering “more than half the days,” to one question and “several days,” to the other is enough to screen in. Pretty much anyone going through a rough patch will qualify. The intention behind this simple test is to rapidly identify those in need of treatment. There may be other unintended consequences as well. Labeling oneself as having an anxiety disorder can shift a person’s self-concept. Believing you have a mental illness might impact your response to an awkward social situation or influence a decision to take on a challenge.
Of course, its entirely possible that I am overly anxious about over pathologizing anxiety. These concerns are a perfectly normal and healthy response to something that is stressing me out.
This is an interesting take and I understand the cause for concern about overpathologizing and over-diagnosis of patients. At the same time, as a now medical student who, for years, thought that the anxiety I experienced with dating, test-taking, the voice shaking when I was called on in class, and other areas of my life was completely normal. Some of it was normal nerves, but some of it was disproportionate to the situation and I definitely compensated in ways where it may have not been obvious that I was dealing with anxiety that needed treatment. But it was only until I began going to therapy for unrelated reasons, having a practitioner recognize that I had GAD, and then starting an SSRI that my brain finally quieted down and I realized that the mental Olympics my brain had been going through was NOT neurotypical. I wish I had been given the space to explore a GAD diagnosis and see if it fit my experience earlier in my life.
I want to ask: how do we navigate the fine line between overdiagnosis and underdiagnosis especially in high functioning individuals who may be good at masking their symptoms?
Thanks for this, starting a new project today and trying to manage my anxious energy in a productive fashion!