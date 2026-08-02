The Dose

The Dose

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Julia V's avatar
Julia V
3dEdited

Nice article! As someone that is in therapy, how do we know that it is “working”? Or that we are getting something good out of it? Is this based more on the individual? Any questions that we can ask ourselves or our therapist? TIA!

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Dr. Bronce Rice's avatar
Dr. Bronce Rice
3dEdited

Solid artice Dr Boardman - It's a tricky business this thing we call life. It's why I don't see it as my job to tell anyone how to live their life. I have plenty of thoughts on what people should do but I try instead to ask open ended questions and give advice a bit more sparingly than I sometimes prefer.

Humans are already geared toward the negativity bias and why positive psychology, to some degree, was cultivated. And I certainly like your thought about the quality of the therapist. I've certainly said one or two things along the way i've needed to apologize for. And why the therapeutic relationship is the biggest factor in a good enough therapy - a solid tip of my hat to Winnicott and you for mentioning him! :)

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