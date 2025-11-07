The Dose

Stephanie
Nov 7

Wow. I love your pieces. This resonated so hard with me. Thank you! 💗

Hannah's avatar
Hannah
Nov 7

This is so good. "Foundations are not fate." 🌟 As someone with what would be considered a background of abundant trauma, I've always felt like a unicorn when I read the gloom and doom predictive projections of therapeutic assessments and where they say I could (or even should) be compared to the reality of my life which has been incredibly rich in meaning and purpose and exploration and discovery.

And, that said, although I'm currently in the middle of an intense high conflict divorce and custody situation, there's a deep level of appreciation for the genuine refinement of my life that continues to occur – a new call to service, a deepened relationship with the divine, more authenticity and joy and presence.. the list goes on and on.

I'm curious what your thoughts are on repeating patterns through family lines, and our capacity to not sink into shame around it but instead recognize the opportunity to respond differently, to shift direction. I've been fascinated by watching childhood elements repeat in my adult life, despite my real and sincere attempts to avoid those particular speedbumps (case in point: current situation, down to some very particular and unique details).

Any thoughts on what's up with this? I agree wholeheartedly with your assessment, and am intrigued to hear your thoughts on how this all works (this being incarnation, ancestral lines, the formation of the human being, purpose, etc 😅).

