Something has changed in how we talk to each other about love and relationships, especially when we hit a rough patch.

A researcher recently analyzed fifteen years of posts on Reddit’s r/relationship_advice, one of the largest relationship forums on the internet, and tracked how the advice given has shifted over time.

Comments urging people to communicate, compromise, and work through difficulty have steadily declined. Comments advising people to set boundaries, go to therapy, or simply leave have surged. The most upvoted response to almost any relationship problem posted today is some version of the same three words: just walk away.

It doesn’t matter what the problem is. A partner who works too much. A friend who said something hurtful. A family member who is going through a hard time and leaning on you more than feels comfortable. The answer, the crowd-sourced wisdom of millions, is reliably the same. You don’t need that. Protect your peace. Cut them off.

When did difficulty become a dealbreaker?

I want to be careful here, because some of that advice is right. There are relationships that should end: ones marked by genuinely harmful behavior or patterns that cause real damage. Sometimes leaving is not just reasonable but necessary, and in those situations, the advice to move on is exactly right.

But not every situation is that situation. And “just leave” is a poor response to the ordinary friction of being in a relationship with another imperfect human being.

What the Reddit data captures is not a culture that has gotten better at recognizing genuinely harmful relationships. It captures something different: a culture that has lost its tolerance for difficulty itself. A culture in which the presence of any friction, any disappointment, any demand that exceeds what we feel like giving on a given day, has become grounds for exit.

We have quietly rebranded avoidance as wisdom, and abandonment as a boundary.

The cost of zero friction

In my work as a psychiatrist, I see the downstream effects of this shift. Patients who have cut off family members over disagreements that, a generation ago, might have been worked through over time. People who end friendships at the first sign of need, because the language of self-care has taught them that anyone who asks too much is a drain on their energy. Young people who cycle through relationships at speed, not because they are uncommitted but because they have been taught, by a thousand wellness accounts and self-care gurus, that the moment something stops feeling good it has stopped being good for them.

What gets lost in this framing is that the relationships which ask the most of us are often the ones that give us the most back. Difficulty in a relationship is not always a sign that the relationship is wrong. Sometimes it is a sign that something important is happening, that two people are trying to navigate a challenge, and that growth is occurring even when it is uncomfortable. Because at the end of the day, there is no such thing as a problem-free relationship. There is only the question of which problems you are willing to live with, and what you might learn from living with them. As Esther Perel has observed, the question is not whether you will have problems in a relationship, but whether you have chosen someone worth having them with.

The comfort of a clean verdict

Perhaps part of what makes the Reddit advice so appealing is that it offers something relationships rarely provide in real life: a clean verdict. You describe your situation, and strangers tell you clearly, confidently, and unanimously what it means and what you should do. There is enormous psychological relief in that, especially when you are in the middle of something confusing and painful.

But relationships are almost never as clean as a Reddit post makes them sound. The details that get left out, the history that doesn’t fit in a paragraph, the ways in which we ourselves have contributed to the dynamic we are describing, the thousand small moments of tenderness that coexist with the frustration, none of that makes it into the post. And so the crowd judges a flattened version of a complicated reality, and delivers its verdict accordingly. I worry that advice that feels like support is masquerading as something closer to permission to stop trying.

What we lose when we always leave

The data points to something I find deeply troubling. It is not just that advice to communicate or compromise has declined, we have also lost the willingness to consider that the other person might have reasons for their behavior that we don’t yet understand, the humility to ask whether we might be part of the dynamic, and the belief that the relationship, however imperfect, might be worth fighting for.

Our need for other people to be perfect has rendered us less generous, less curious, and less willing to extend to the people in our lives the same grace we would want extended to us. If we’re being honest, we have all been “the difficult one.” We have all been the person who said the wrong thing, needed too much, or showed up imperfectly.

A different question

I am not suggesting we stay in relationships that hurt us, or that friction alone is a reason to persist. But I do want to suggest that jumping to the question “should I leave?” at every difficult moment may be undermining our ability to work through a rough patch.

The more honest questions are harder to sit with:

What is this difficulty asking of me? What would it mean to stay and work through it? What would I learn about myself, and about the other person if I did? What kind of person do I want to be in my relationships, not just when things are easy, but when they are hard?

These are the questions that relationships are actually made of. When we stop asking them, we are choosing a life with less depth, less intimacy, and ultimately less love.

Frictionless relationships are not the goal. Meaningful ones are.

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