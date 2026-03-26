The Dose

The Dose

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Marie's avatar
Marie
18h

Excellent article !! I couldn’t agree more. Samantha you are the best !!

I love you 💕

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Christina Ruggieri's avatar
Christina Ruggieri
19hEdited

Excellent piece on an important topic. I recently read about a growing trend of adult children going no contact with their parents, and your perspective adds an interesting dimension to that conversation.

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