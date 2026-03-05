The Dose

The Dose

PowerCorrupts
1dEdited

Domino killings: the infection convinces us there is no infection

After 30 years or more of teaching the disease we all have called Jumping To Conclusions Mind Reading, there seems to be a barrier or some combination of barriers to learn( even some basics of) the disease (of which I am unaware! ? )

Over those years I've been fascinated by discovering many subtle manifestations such as cell phone companies "stealing words."

But it wasn't until I interviewed facilitators and directors of a non-profit support group company that I was somehow newly shocked at the barriers I encountered:

It's a nonprofit who's whole mission seems to be running support groups for grieving survivors of a loved ones death by suicide .

The grief of the survivor often threatens the survivor with increased suicidality. The common upsetting thought is "I should have known" and "I could have prevented it."

The CBT science nuanced retort is of course: the disease that may have killed your loved one blocked your ability to save them.

The deceased was not saved because of their thought: "no one can help me" and may have been exacerbated by the related thought (both infected by the same disease): "no one loves me."

The unbearable pain will never end. And no one can help me stop the pain.

The disease blocks the treatment and cure of the disease.

The universality of the disease indicates that it's a human flaw. Exacerbating the flaw is our defective society blocked from manifesting any awareness of the disease.

We are blind to the existence of the disease and the science required to see an infection and the infection is convincing us there is no infection (and the disease doesn't even exist)so we are blind to the need to acquire that science.

An insidious added characteristic occurs when learning about the disease: when initially exposed to the existence of the disease the information that exposed the disease is interpreted as an insult.

The bad habit of an addictive drug can be stopped cold turkey.

The bad habit of overeating cannot be stopped cold turkey.

Like the bacteria in our gut essential to digestion, the mind reading disease is essential to normal communication. We put up with the undesirable waste products of the bacteria in our gut, but some of the undesirable byproducts of a mind reading infection should be treated, but the treatment involves ongoing vigilance.

Stephanie
1d

I so appreciate your posts and insights! Thank you 💗👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️

