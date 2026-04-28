The Dose

The Dose

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deborah kurland's avatar
deborah kurland
4d

I relate well to this post! Over the years, a few of these initial meetings and conversations, have continued over the years!! My life has been enriched and I hope the other people I have met feel the same way. I find people endlessly fascinating! I am 75 years old, a retired LCSW Medical Social Worker, and thankful everyday, that my love of human connection led me to a career that proved to be a “calling”. I am always curious and interested in hearing about people’s lives!!

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Mary Monoky's avatar
Mary Monoky
4d

That point about underestimating conversations really stayed with me.

I’ve found it’s rarely about the topic—it’s the moment something real comes through that changes everything.

We miss a lot of that by deciding ahead of time that the exchange won’t matter.

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