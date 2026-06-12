The Dose

The Dose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ginger | The Grounded Woman's avatar
Ginger | The Grounded Woman
Jun 12

The idea of an "empathy perception gap" feels so relevant right now... I've noticed how easy it is to assume people are less kind, less available, or less interested in connection than they actually are.

Reply
Share
Liz Carey's avatar
Liz Carey
Jun 12

This is SO good. I wish there were posters like the Stanford ones all over the place. Or that social media would use a campaign like that to prompt young people periodically to go out and connect IRL. Love your blog so much! Thank you.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Samantha Boardman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture