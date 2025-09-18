The Dose

The Dose

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Boardman's avatar
James Boardman
Sep 19

It’s a good perspective. Hate is a strong word.

Btw I hope we are related 😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Samantha Boardman
LR Davidson's avatar
LR Davidson
Sep 20

The word hate was forbidden in my family too. Great article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Samantha Boardman
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Samantha Boardman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture