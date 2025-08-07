The Dose

Dr. Bronce Rice
Aug 7

@Dr. Samantha Boardman - Thank you for writing this piece. As a therapist, I see firsthand how psychological language, say when reduced to online soundbites, can unintentionally heighten self-blame, stifle exploration and reinforce the very inner critics we're trying to work with and lessen.

Rather than diagnosing what’s “wrong,” I aim to help people become more curious about their experience, such aspects like what hurts, what helps, what patterns show up for all of us over time. Obviously, concepts like boundaries, trauma or narcissism can be incredibly useful when held with care and discussed within a certain context but not as rigid labels. I think of them more as entry points for deeper exploration and reflection. Otherwise, we risk turning our inner life into something foreign, labeled, concretized in a non fluid pathological manner as opposed to a space for genuine curiosity and healing.

For me, therapy and perhaps words that come out in relation to it, at its best, isn’t about slotting people into categories. It’s about helping ourselves explore who they are, their very human condition and to live out more fully inside the complexity of being human.

Jim Ryser
Aug 7

This reminds me of a great book by Allen Francis called Saving Normal. I highly recommend it to anyone that works in the field.

