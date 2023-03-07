The Dose
Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?
Here is how to keep that loving feeling alive.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Mar 7
Are You Quiet Quitting Your Relationship?
7 Ways to Check Your Phone Less and Live More
If unplugging altogether is unrealistic here is how to be less plugged in.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Mar 3
7 Ways to Check Your Phone Less and Live More
February 2023
This Is How to Stop Ruminating
6 strategies to cure emotional reflux
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Feb 22
This Is How to Stop Ruminating
What Vulnerable Narcissists Really Fear
What people laugh at tells us a lot about who they are.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Feb 16
What Vulnerable Narcissists Really Fear
Are Foursomes the Secret to Keeping Romance Alive?
A science-backed reason to go on a double date.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Feb 8
Are Foursomes the Secret to Keeping Romance Alive?
A Message From Dr. Samantha Boardman
Your input makes The Dose even better.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Feb 7
A Message From Dr. Samantha Boardman
The Psychological Diagnosis for People Who Lie About Everything
Not all lies are created equal.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Feb 2
The Psychological Diagnosis for People Who Lie About Everything
January 2023
The Benefits of Diversifying Your Social Portfolio
Why you shouldn't always hang out with the same people.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Jan 24
The Benefits of Diversifying Your Social Portfolio
A Cure for Catastrophizing
When it rains it doesn't have to pour.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Jan 18
A Cure for Catastrophizing
Take Control of the Story You Tell About Yourself
The way we think, talk, and write about our lives has important implications for our mental health.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Jan 12
Take Control of the Story You Tell About Yourself
5 Ways to Make January Just a Little Bit Better
Tips to embrace one of the least favorite months of the year.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Jan 4
5 Ways to Make January Just a Little Bit Better
December 2022
Goblin Mode: The Antidote for Perfectionism
Forget New Year's resolutions — make these small changes instead and make room for Goblin Mode.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Dec 30, 2022
Goblin Mode: The Antidote for Perfectionism
