Here is how to keep that loving feeling alive.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
1
If unplugging altogether is unrealistic here is how to be less plugged in.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
3

February 2023

6 strategies to cure emotional reflux
Dr. Samantha Boardman
18
What people laugh at tells us a lot about who they are.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
2
A science-backed reason to go on a double date.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
4
Your input makes The Dose even better.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
Not all lies are created equal.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
2

January 2023

Why you shouldn't always hang out with the same people.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
8
When it rains it doesn't have to pour.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
9
The way we think, talk, and write about our lives has important implications for our mental health.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
2
Tips to embrace one of the least favorite months of the year.
Dr. Samantha Boardman

December 2022

Forget New Year's resolutions — make these small changes instead and make room for Goblin Mode.
Dr. Samantha Boardman
4
